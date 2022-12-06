Watch: Cat Smacks Mouse With Its Paw But All Didn't Go As Planned

Cats and mice are known to be mortal enemies of one another. About the animal dynamics between predator and prey, mice are terrified of cats and tend to scurry away whenever they spot a feline nearby. Cats on the other hand are ready to pounce on these little rodents as soon as they catch sight of them. However, after watching this viral video of a hilarious encounter between a cat and a mouse, you will feel that the tables have been turned this time.

The now-viral visual clip was posted on November 30 by an account named beautiful new pix on Instagram. The clip captures a serious moment between a stray cat and a mouse, eying each other dangerously. The cat, who seems to be in attack mode inches closer to the mouse and hits the rodent violently with its paw. The poor mouse falls to the ground from the impact.

Advertisement

When viewers are presumably assured that the mouse has accepted its defeat, the rodent baffles everyone by leaping on its tiny feet like an injured soldier. Not only that, it even smacks the cat on its face with its feet, startling the kitty. Check out the funny video here.

The short viral footage has sparked rib-ticking reactions from the Instagram population. While one user joked, “They don’t make cats like they used to," another noted that the cat and mouse duo were, “The Real TOM n Jerry." “What courage," pointed out a third individual.

So far, the viral clip has amassed over 285k views with more than 10.6k like on Instagram.

Advertisement

This is not the first time the Internet has been sent on a laughter fest with these cute animal videos. Earlier, another video depicting the unlikely friendship between a cat and a mouse also went immensely viral on Facebook.

The lovely video showed the feline playing with a tiny little mouse as they rolled on the grass, and engaged in a fun run and chase. The mouse appeared to be unafraid of the fluffy cat, rising on its back and scurrying close to the kitty.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here