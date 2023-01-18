WATCH: Chandigarh Health Secretary Lauded for Performing CPR, Saving Man's Life

Chandigarh health secretary Yashpal Garg is being hailed on the internet for saving the life of a man by giving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for about a minute. This happened after the man collapsed while visiting his office. A video of the incident is now doing rounds on social media. Uploaded by the chairperson of the Delhi Women Commission, Swati Maliwal, the video shows the health secretary performing CPR.

“When a man had a heart attack, Chandigarh’s Health Secretary IAS @Garg_Yashpal ji immediately gave CPR and saved that man’s life. The more his work is appreciated, the less it is. Lives can be saved from heart attack. Everyone should learn CPR," read the caption.

The man collapsed from a suspected heart attack. Recognised as Janak Lal, he is a resident of Chandigarh’s Sector 41 and was at the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) office in connection with a building violation.

Advertisement

Here is the viral video:

Meanwhile, earlier, a Bengaluru man fainted at an IKEA store in Bengaluru and was resuscitated thanks to the efforts of a doctor who happened to be present there. A video of the incident went viral on Twitter after the doctor’s son shared it and people have been expressing their admiration for the doctor whose dedicated effort helped revive the man. The doctor could be seen performing chest compressions on the man while IKEA store workers helped prop the man up.

“My dad saved a life. We happen to be at IKEA Bangalore where someone had an attack and had no pulse. Dad worked on him for more than 10 mins and revived him. Lucky guy that a trained orthopedic surgeon was shopping in the next lane. Doctors are a blessing. Respect!!!" wrote Rohit Dak, who shared the video. “CPR should be made compulsory in schools. God bless this doctor for saving a life," wrote a Twitter user. “Yet another glimpse of a noble deed from noble a profession," wrote another. “People like him are true heroes. Salute," tweeted another user. “Extraordinary help at right moment," another said.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here