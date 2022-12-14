Watch: Cheetah Jumps Into Tourist Car As Man Continues To Record, And Then...

Jungle safaris often bring us closer to mother nature and sometimes even to wild animals. It includes interaction with animals like tigers, lions, and elephants, who come close to tourist vehicles. Apart from this, some videos also show animals entering the vehicles, thus leaving the tourist in a state of shock and fear. That said, a video of a cheetah entering a safari vehicle is going viral on the internet.

The incident took place in Tanzania during a safari ride where a cheetah entered a tourist vehicle. The man inside the car remained seated without any movement.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Tansu Yegen. The clip shows a man named Britton Hayes, seen sitting in the front seat of the vehicle. At the same time, a cheetah entered the vehicle and started looking around. After this, another cheetah also climbed onto the bonnet of the car.

The video was captioned, “A man on safari in Tanzania starts recording without any movement what is happening."

Watch the video here:

As soon as the video was shared, it went viral. Many users appreciated the patience of the person in the video.

One user wrote, “Damn, I would not survive a second of this encounter ", while another one commented, “These animals are pretty used to humans. Human tourists come every day in these areas." “ The Cheetah is like: “Don’t mind me. I’ve always wanted to see the inside of one of these. Nice! A third user wrote. The video garnered 2.7 million views on Twitter.

Apart from this, no one got injured in the incident as the Cheetahs left the car after some time. Earlier, a video in which a cheetah pounced in front of a tourist vehicle was trending on the internet. Taking the opportunity, a man inside the vehicle clicked a selfie with the animal.

