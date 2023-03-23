British naturalist Charles Darwin said it right, “Survival of the fittest". Species capable of adapting to the environment survive in the wild. The rule applies not only in the human world but also in the animal kingdom. Often, we come across videos that show predators hunting their prey. Although it upsets many viewers, it is an important part of the food chain and the balance of the ecosystem. Recently, footage of a cheetah attacking a herd of impalas came to light. The hunting prowess has left social media users highly impressed.

The video was shared on Instagram on February 15 by a forest ranger and it has been gaining traction ever since. The terrifying visual was recorded in South Africa’s Pilanesberg National Park and Game Reserve. Several tourists on a jungle safari caught it on camera.

The clip opens with a herd of impalas sprinting on the grassy terrain, as the tourists watch them in awe. Soon, from the bushes, emerges a cheetah. With its mind-blowing speed, it chases the herd of impalas, wanting to catch them. Disappearing into the dense grassland, the tourists presume the cheetahs failed to hunt.

Proving them wrong, in the blink of an eye, the cheetah reappears before the excited bunch of vacationers, grabbing an impala by its neck. The tourists give out a shriek upon witnessing the horror unfold before their eyes. The cheetah sinks its teeth into the poor impala’s neck, while another cheetah joins its fellow partner to enjoy the meal. The two predators then drag the impala to the edge of the road, one holding the animal’s neck and the other its leg, as they begin feasting on their hunt.

The video has collected numerous reactions from social media users. One of them commented, “Wow!! What a sighting!" “Jungle rule: eat or be eaten!" rationalised a second individual. “Omg love to see that !!! Amazing !!!!" exclaimed another user.

So far, the video has amassed more than 13,000 views on Instagram. Were you shocked by the cheetah’s hunting skills?

