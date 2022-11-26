Watch: Close-Up Video Of An Elusive Snow Leopard Leaves Internet Amazed

Wildlife photography might sound exciting to many, but what a lot of people fail to realise is that it is quite challenging too. A wildlife photographer is faced with numerous obstacles while filming animals in their natural habitat. From the fear of sudden attack to bad weather conditions, patience is the only key to getting the perfect shot. The risk and patience increase when a photographer has his eyes set on the wild cats of the jungle. Recently, Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda got the internet talking after he dropped a video of a snow leopard amid snowfall, crediting the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) for the clip.

The IFS officer shared the captivating video on his Twitter handle and wrote, “The elusive snow leopard during snowfall… At Karakoram Range. VC: WWF." Snow leopards are termed the “ghost of the mountains" because of their elusive nature. Apart from the white colour of their coats, which makes them camouflage in the snow, these big cats are also known to be shy animals, lurking around their territory, hardly visible.

Advertisement

The now-viral clip beautifully captures the snow leopard in various moods, as if the animal was intentionally striking poses for the clicks. The spotted animal can be seen mounted atop a rocky terrain, sitting majestically amid snowfall, staring at the lens with its ferocious grey eyes. As the video progresses, the majestic beast is spotted growling, baring its deadly, pointed fangs as if getting ready to attack. The up-close look at one of the most dangerous predators has left social media users in a frenzy.

As soon as the now-viral clip surfaced on Twitter, many users flocked to the comments section of the tweet to share their two cents. Lauding the efforts of the photographer, one user wrote, “Hats Off to the photographer for capturing such beautiful moments of stunning wildlife." Another called the animal a gorgeous creation of God and remarked, “Anything more gorgeous than him? One of God’s wonders!" “Beauty at its peak," pointed out a third user.

Advertisement

So far, the video has amassed over 47k views and more than 3k likes on Twitter.

What was your reaction to the breathtaking sight of the snow leopard?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here