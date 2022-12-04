WATCH: Couple Books Entire Plane to Travel With Relatives For Wedding, Internet Reacts

From food to venues and clothes, an Indian wedding is always a grand affair. The wedding functions are always planned well in advance and it soon becomes a much-awaited event for all those involved. However, this one couple took things to next level after they booked an entire flight to fly with their family and relatives. Taking to Instagram, user Shreya Shaah shared a video of the entire plane full of relatives sitting on their respective seats. “Let’s roll. Guess where we’re off to for the wedding?" read the caption of the video.

The video begins with the user saying that she booked an entire flight for her sister’s wedding. As the video proceeds, she shows her family and relatives waving. Towards the end of the video, she shows the couple who are about to get married. According to the stories shared by the user, the wedding is taking place in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 930K views. “My relatives don’t deserve this kind of treatment," wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Le gareeb me : dekho ji, jo maza train me jane me hai wo flight me jaane me Kahan! Mai aap sabki bus ki ticket book kar deti hu."

Meanwhile, in another wedding story, a video which went viral showed an American bride in a lehenga. This is not it but it is the reaction of people around her which makes it very special. “What a beautiful moment, Hannah Rogers. Your family & you are Love," read the caption. In the video, it can be seen that the bride enters from a room and her friends and family are waiting for her outside. As she steps out in a red lehenga, they cheer and then circle around in a group hug. The smile on everyone’s face is just priceless and so heartwarming to see.

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 400K likes. “so so beautiful u look in Indian traditional wedding outfit. Well u all r looking so good….ATI Sunder…like goddess," commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Dad reactions was like seeing his little princess became one year baby walking towards him for the first time and ready to catch her before she falls."

