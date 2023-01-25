A crocodile in Indonesia was caught on camera carrying the body of a four-year-old who reportedly had gone missing. As the rescue teams launched the search operation, a crocodile was apparently spotted carrying the boy’s body on its back. The giant reptile came close to the rescue team on the boat, seemingly trying to return the body. The incident took place on the east Borneo island of the Indonesian province of East Kalimantan. The residents of the area were absolutely shocked at this unusual act of the crocodile.

The unbelievable and bizarre moment was caught on camera and has been now making rounds on social media. In the video posted by Indian Forest (IFS) Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the crocodile can be seen approaching the search and rescue team’s boat with a child’s body on top. A man pulled the child’s body into the boat safely.

“Strange but true. A huge crocodile appears with the body of a drowned child on its back and hands it over. The family had failed to find it in the crocodile-infested river in Indonesia," read the caption posted with the video.

Internet was absolutely in shock. Users rallied to the reply section to share their amazement at the incident. “This is extraordinary, especially when reptilians aren’t so evolved. If it’s true, this would be no less than the hand of God, the Almighty, higher power," a user wrote.

Another user suggested that the incident may be a case of reincarnation that we have always read about. “I am strongly tempted to believe in reincarnation when I see animals do totally out-of-character things like this," read a comment.

As per Gulf Today, the four-year-old was later identified as Muhammad Ziyad Wijaya, who had gone missing. The body was pulled out of the Mahakam River, where the giant reptile ‘returned’ the body.

As reported by the news portal, the boy had no wounds except for a bite on the back, which might have been sustained after the crocodile picked up the body on its back to carry it to the boat.

