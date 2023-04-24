Watch: Crocodile Hunts A Cheetah In This Adrenaline-pumping Wildlife Video

Wildlife videos are among the most entertaining ones on social media. Not only do they make for a great pastime, but they are often informative about how prey and predators co-exist in a habitat. However, when two predators get into a fight, it is always fun to predict who will win. However, often the results are unexpected. A video showing a crocodile hunting a cheetah has surfaced on Twitter and users can’t stay calm about it.

Advertisement

The video was posted on the microblogging platform by a page called “Terrifying Nature" with the text, “Nature is wild." The 45-second footage starts with the cheetah drinking water from a pond. Unaware that a crocodile is waiting for it, the cheetah seems to be a little relaxed.

Seven seconds into the video, a crocodile jumps out of the water and grabs the cheetah by its neck. The big cat struggles and tries its best to free itself from the jaws of the reptile. However, as the crocodile moves further away from the land, the cheetah’s struggles seem to slowly fade. By the end of the video the water is as still as it gets, and it seems like nothing ever happened in the first place. While the crocodile disappears into the water with cheetah as its food, the feline’s peers watch it happen from a distance helplessly.

The video went viral on the social media platform with more than 10 lakh views and over 25.8 thousand likes. The tweet has 21 lakh views yet and seems to continually grow in numbers. People discussed the video in the comments.

A user shared a video of a deer escaping a crocodile attack and commented – “I can’t believe a deer has better reflexes than a cheetah."

Advertisement

Another user wrote – “This is so sad because her two cubs were behind her and wanted to defend her but didn’t know how to. Not knowing that mother is never coming back. Nature is horrible."

A third user informed – “Even though the cheetah is the fastest animal alive at the moment, its survivability in the wild is pretty poor. Cheetahs and cheetah cubs have some of the highest mortality rates among all mammals. Speed doesn’t mean anything if you can’t sweat, recharging for hours at a time."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here