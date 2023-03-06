Road accidents are often fatal and more often than not, carelessness or lack of attentiveness causes them. Videos of such accidents often go viral but a recent clip is a much-needed respite. The video shows a cyclist managing to save himself from a near-fatal accident. The video is now going viral on social media.

A video of a cyclist, who luckily avoided a deadly crash triggered by an accident between an out-of-control car and a truck, is creating a stir on the internet. The accident was recorded on nearby CCTV footage that shows how dangerous the road accident could have been.

The viral video shows how a cyclist slipped in the middle of a roadway due to a collision between a car and a truck. In the video, first, the car was thrashed by a truck, following which the cyclist got hit by both the car and the truck.

In the video, a cyclist appears in the frame and loses balance in the middle of the road while a car nearly misses the bike. However, things get scary when a truck appears right after and hits the cyclist. Thanks to the cyclist’s luck and quick wit, he managed to hold the grip and saved himself from the deadly crash.

The video has been shared on the Twitter account Hasna Zaroori Hai. The video of the accident is now doing rounds on the internet. The caption of the post reads, “When Yamraaj is on leave".

Check out the video here:

So far, the video has garnered over 63,000 views and is still increasing. Several users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “Baap!!!!!!!! All stars Aligned! I wish Yamraaj snoozes more frequently." Another user commented, “Luck." At the same time, some users filled in the comment section with flushed faces and laughing emojis. If you haven’t seen the video yet, go and check it out right away.

This is not the first time, many times such incidents have come to the fore. Some time back, a video of a motorcyclist, who met with an accident on a busy highway but was miraculously saved from succumbing to fatal injuries, was doing rounds on social media.

