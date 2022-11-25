WATCH: Dad Throws Kid to Fetch Balloon Stuck to Ceiling in Viral Video

Dads are often creative with finding solutions. Sometimes it includes one of their beloved tools, other times a kid might come in handy. This dad on the internet had to get to a balloon stuck on the ceiling, and he used the latter as a solution. The clip shared on Twitter showed a balloon stuck on the ceiling, and a father grabs his child and throws him in the air. The child extends his hands and grabs the balloon before safely landing in his father’s arms. It was captioned, “Don't tell mommy”, check out the clip here:

Advertisement

Social media users had a mixed reaction to the clip. Some were amused by the trick, a few even joked that they were sure one of the kids in the video would tell the mother about it. Other users remarked that the trick did seem a little dangerous, especially since the kid could have easily gotten his head banged against the ceiling. However, most users took it in good spirit. A Twitter user wrote, “Well, that's one way to do it. The kids had fun. They'll remember that story the rest of their lives.”

“Funny because that would be a proud dad moment I'm pretty sure he told his friends like, ‘You should've seen Connor the other day, the kid is a natural…I think somewhere down the line our ancestors were descendants of like Spider-Man or something,’” wrote another user.

Advertisement

A third comment read, “It's a fine line between best dad ever or worst dad ever.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a few users were impressed by not only how precise the throwing skills were from the dad but also what excellent grabbing skills the kid possessed. To them, it seemed like they made a great team. However, they were sure if the mother came across the video she would be pretty angry about it.

Recently, fathers are winning the internet with their out-of-the-box thinking. One dad over social media had figured out how to get his son out of bed early in the morning in the most hilarious way. The clip was shared on Instagram where the father can be seen carrying his half-asleep son to the bathroom. With some water in his hand, the dad washes his son’s face asking him to wake up. The son’s heartily giggles have won the hearts of social media users.

Viral, Twitter, Funny Videos, Funny Dad, Dad-Son

Read all the Latest Buzz News here