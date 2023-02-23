Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is an evergreen film that continues to tug at the heartstrings of movie lovers. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film was released in 1995, and it broke several records at the ticket window in its first year. But that was just the beginning. It is still running in Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir cinema, which has been screening DDLJ ever since its release. It’s a go-to spot for all SRK fans who wish to see the romantic film on the big screen every now and then, just like these two content creators. They also decided to recreate one of the iconic scenes from the film – the one where Shah Rukh Khan unites with Kajol in a mustard field – before Valentine’s Day.

Siddhesh Lokare shared that while he was watching random viral reels of SRK, he thought of recreating the iconic DDLJ scene. Lokare, along with his friend Onella Rodrigues, arrived at the Maratha Mandir to watch the film. They were dressed as Raj and Simran. While Siddhesh was sporting a black leather jacket and also carried a ukulele, Onella wore a pair of dark blue denim with a white sleeveless kurta and a dupatta. As soon as the song, Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jana Sanam played on the big screen, Siddhesh got up on the stage and recreated SRK’s role with utmost perfection. In the next frame, mirroring Kajol running towards SRK in the mustard field, Onella runs towards Siddhesh on the stage and hugs him. People, in the theatre, couldn’t stop cheering for the duo.

Posting the video on February 7, the duo wrote, “We took our love for SRK-Kajol to the iconic Maratha Mandir! What energy, what an execution, what a collaboration! Still trying to wrap our heads around the fact that we made this happen in front of 100+ odd DDLJ lovers! Cheers to the art of content creation."

Watch the video here:

The video is going viral on social media. The “wholesome" Instagram Reels has clocked over 1 lakh views so far.

A user commented, “So so wholesome! This needs to go viral." Another wrote, “Zindagi mein ek baar apne life partner k saath yeh toh karna h mujhe b (Once in this lifetime, I also want to recreate this moment with my life partner) thanks for giving goals."

“Ayyyy thiss iss soo goood… Omggg," read a comment.

Is it only us or recreating this iconic scene is on everyone’s bucket list out there?

