A viral video of a man and his dog is melting the hearts of people online. The video shows a man named Brian Benson being diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a heart disease, while his dog sticks to his side throughout his stay in the hospital. This video is now making a huge buzz on the internet.

In the clip, the 6-year-old Labrador can be seen consoling his owner and giving him courage throughout his treatment. The video displays the strong bond between the dog and its owner. In the now-viral clip, the dog can be seen laying next to his owner, making him feel safe and secure.

Check out the viral video

So far, the video has received around 12 million views. Moments after the video was shared, several social media users took to Instagram to laud the bond between the dog and his owner.

One user wrote, “We love you Magnus. Truly a special boy. Hope you’re doing ok!" Another user commented, “Feel better soon. God bless this beautiful bond between you."

“Sending love to you! Magnus is one special doggo," read a comment.

Brian Benson shared a post to express his gratitude for his friends, family and his dog. While sharing the video, he wrote, “Thankfully, Magnus was allowed to stay with me 24/7 because he is also my service dog. He did exactly what he does best; kept me relaxed and took my mind off the current situation. He knows when to cuddle and when to get a little ‘goofy’. He made the medical staff smile and also kept my girls calm. I love this dog more than he will ever know."

Last weekend, Brian Benson was shifted to the hospital as he suffered chest pains and had a hard time breathing. He was kept under observation for three days for the doctors to run tests to observe his condition and monitor his heart.

In his post, he further wrote, “Both of my daughters stayed with me all 3 days while I was in the hospital; making sure I was comfortable, had enough pillows and that I had yummy food to eat (because I am a huge foodie). They really stepped up and did EVERYTHING for me."

