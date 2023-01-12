Watch: Dog Creates Guinness World Record For Most Number Of Skips On Hind Legs

People who lack the motivation of hitting the gym must take some fitness inspiration from Balu, an adorable dog from Germany’s Stuckenbrock. The dog has achieved the seemingly impossible feat of skipping on its hind legs. Together with its owner Wolfgang Lauenburger, Balu has completed 32 skips in a matter of just 30 seconds. The incredible record has made the cute canine and its pet parent earn a respectable position in the Guinness World Records for conquering the most skips in less than a minute. A video of Balu and Wolfgang hopping on a skipping rope has been uploaded by the official IG handle of the Guinness World Records, resulting in an outpour of adorable reactions from social media users. “Most skips by a dog on the hind legs in 30 secs… 32 by Balu and Wolfgang Lauenburger," read the caption of the video.

The lovely clip captures Wolfgang and his pet pooch taking measured leaps with the help of a skipping rope. The pet and its parent jump in sync together on the streets, serving a sheer visual treat to the eyes. Balu wags its tail in joy, never missing a beat, skipping on its hind legs, following its owner devotedly. After the skipping activity is completed, Wolfgang feeds Balu a dog treat as a reward as the adorable canine munches on the piece with joy.

The viral clip has lured in pet lovers and social media users, who have dropped multiple excited reactions in the comments. “Now this is a record," remarked one user. “Good boy," noted another, adding three red heart emojis. “Super cool!" noted a third individual.

According to the official website of the Guinness World Records, both Balu and Wolfgang worked “very hard" to create a world record for the most number of jumps on a skipping rope. The dog and parent duo were declared the world record winners on July 12, 2022.

