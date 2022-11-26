Watch: Dog Saves 6-Year-Old From Vicious Attack, Internet Calls Him Superhero

We often come across videos where dogs showcase their valour and loyalty. Therefore, dogs are often considered man’s best friend. However, sometimes dogs do the opposite of the general narrative and attack human beings causing menace in the neighbourhood. The story that has come into the spotlight today has both kinds of dogs in it. A dog saved its owner’s 6-year-old son from the neighbour’s pet who attacked the kid.

New York Post reported that the modern-day Lassie’s video of it protecting the kid has been viewed about 4.5 crore times on TikTok. The video starts with a German shepherd named Tank playing with the child in front of their Florida home.

Advertisement

Suddenly, a dark dog races towards them from the top right corner of the screen and Tank instantly turns defensive to save the child. As the dark dog charges towards them, Tank pushes the boy out of the way and confronts the attacking dog.

Tank then chases the dark dog away as another dog waltzes in the lawn to help Tank. The child’s parents then enter the scene and pick the child up. The neighbour’s dog can then be seen retreating.

The child’s dad shared surveillance footage of the incident and added the soundtrack of DMX’s “Dogs Out," which has been viewed more than 2 crore times since Tuesday. The boy’s mom also shared a video that gathered over 2.4 crore views. Captioned – “Our neighbour’s dog randomly charged at my son last night & my Tanky saved him from getting mauled or worse."

She even shared the footage of Tank playing with a rubber toy and rolling on his back. She deemed Tank to be “THE MAN, THE MYTH, THE LEGEND," and the video had text embedded that read – “A highly skilled professional home security officer."

Advertisement

She revealed that Tank was not professionally trained and that he was just “a man with killer instincts, who loves a good chew toy." She also posted a cute video of her other dog who charged in to help towards the end of the tussle and embedded text into the video that read – “Every superhero needs a sidekick".

Read all the Latest Buzz News here