Watch: Dog Scares Lion Away, Leaves Instagram Shocked

Social media is full of videos in which we see animals interacting with each other. They always make for an entertaining watch. These videos, while sometimes cute, can also show shocking things and have the opposite outcome of what one may expect. One such footage of a lion being scared away by a dog has surfaced on Instagram.

Lions are considered the king of the jungle. It hardly ever happens that a lion bows down and retreats against any animal. Their encounter with dogs is a rare one but usually, the lion is expected to win in a fight between the two. However, the Instagram video shows a different outcome of the altercation. The lion first tries to attack the dog and advances towards it. The dog instead of running away barks at the lion and counterattacks. The lion is pushed back and starts to retreat. The dog then walks away without the lion trying to pursue the dog.

Advertisement

The dog’s win was a shocking feat and that led to the video amassing 15 lakh views and more than 73,000 likes. Several people expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

A user wrote, “Mark my words: Courage is the most powerful weapon in any war."

Another user commented, “If that dog took a step back immediately after the lion approached him, it could’ve been the end of the dog, but instead, the dog took a step forward which made the lion a little bit scared. Never turn your back on lions."

A third user wrote – “To be formidable is a choice, not a privilege. Reverence is earned and resilience is a crown for the fearless. Power is not always in the muscles."

Several others joked about the source of the dog’s courage, but most people were astonished to see the lion be chased away by the dog. The only logical reason for this was figured to be that the dog did not turn its back on the lion and rather chose to courageously counterattack. Otherwise, the lion would have chased and devoured the canine.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here