WATCH: Doorbell Cameras Capture Meteor Strikes Across Night Sky in US

Several doorbell cameras in Ohio, United States caught meteor strikes across the night sky. The clip shared by NowThis on Twitter, showed a fireball blazing across the sky. This event occurred on December 1, and the American Meteor Society reported that they had received 1102 reports so far and some videos of what they are referring to as the “fireball event". It happened over Ohio and West Virginia. As per NASA, the meteor was first sighted 52 miles above the Ohio town of Morganville. Check out the clip here:

The event was also captured by 3 NASA meteor cameras in the area. Apart from Ohio, the meteor strikes were also reported by witnesses mainly from Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, and Michigan. AMS received reports of meteor showers from Maryland, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and from Canada (Ontario) as well.

The AMS also mentioned that the meteor moved downward at a shallow angle and almost due east at 34,500 miles per hour. It had travelled 113 miles through the atmosphere before disintegrating 19 miles above Ringgold, West Virginia. While 10 seconds might sound like a small duration, AMS called it relatively long for the fireball. It was also reported that this fireball was produced by a meteoroid approximately 5 inches in diameter, its weighed about 1.3 kilograms.

It is important to note that this fireball was not a part of the Geminid meteor shower. Occurring between November 19 to December 24, it will peak on the nights of December 13 and 14. According to Space, this is different from most of the meteor showers that people witness from Earth. The Geminids are produced by an asteroid.

Meanwhile, the fireball is unlikely to leave any meteorites on the ground. This is due to its shallow entry angle, relatively high speed at the last sighting and lack of doppler radar. The falling meteoritic particles showcase that no substantial pieces would have been produced.

