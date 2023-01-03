Watch: Driver Parks His Bus On Busy Road For Tea Break, Causes Traffic Jam

Tea is not just a drink but an emotion. The beverage is loved by people across the nation. Chatting with your loved ones over a hot cup of tea is one of the favourite hobbies for many. But what if someone’s love for tea causes a roadblock? Well, something similar came to the fore recently.

A bus driver parked his bus in the middle of the road and ran back and forth to get a cup of tea from the other side of the lane, which led to a traffic jam. The video has gone viral on Twitter.

The clip shows people enjoying tea near a roadside stall, and an orange bus parked on the other side of the divider, in the middle of the road. The driver is nowhere to be seen. The videographer then shows the traffic jam the bus had created.

All of a sudden, a man comes running and climbs the bus. It is then revealed that the man was none other than the bus driver, who in the first place parked the vehicle there. The man runs towards the bus with a cup of tea in his hand. This is enough to prove how big a tea-lover the bus driver is.

The video has gone viral on the microblogging platform. People left their views about the driver in the comments section.

A user wrote, “Please suspend his license for a good amount of time. Such acts of unpunished shall only lead to an increase in recurrences. We may take it as a meme/joke, but such acts shouldn’t be encouraged."

Another user commented, “Can’t blame him. Sudama tea is just this good."

