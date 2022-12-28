Watch: Driver Skillfully Navigates Truck Through Hanging Bridge

A truck driver recently left social media users amazed with his driving skills as he skillfully navigated the vehicle through a hanging bridge. The video, which looks like a stunt sequence from an action flick, shows how the driver successfully goes from one end of the moving bridge to the other without facing any hassles.

As the driver was about to reach the other side, an individual, who was recording the video, was heard heaping praises on him. The 42-second video, which was shared on December 26, has left Twitter astonished. So far, the viral video has garnered over 204k views and received more than 5k likes on Twitter.

“Master Driver," read the caption of the video.

The most terrifying thing about this video is that if the truck driver would’ve lost balance, then the vehicle could have fallen into the fast-flowing river under the bridge. However, the driver kept a hold of his nerves and managed to drive the heavy truck carefully. His driving skills were praised by several users on the micro-blogging platform. One of the users remarked, “Life is a practice, growing up in experience and being strong in difficulties."

However, some looked at the video from a different perspective. An individual noted that there is nothing to be admired in the video. According to this user, the truck driver must be forced to do this kind of work because of abject poverty, minimum wages and job insecurity.

A similar video had left social users stunned some time back. In the viral clip, a Russian stuntman, Evgeny Chebotarev, performed a death-defying stunt. The video showed Evgeny race past a vehicle before falling into another moving car.

