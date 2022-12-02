Home » BUZZ » WATCH: Drivers Aggressively Drag Protestors Out of The Road in France

The video begins with a driver dragging a protestor from the middle of the road. Further into the video, he can be seen yelling at them.

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: December 02, 2022, 13:14 IST

France

Drivers Aggressively Drag Protestors Out of The Road in France. (Image: Twitter/@DailyLoud)
People often resort to protests when they don’t agree with the government. Taking to streets, roadbloacks, chanting slogans, are a few ways through which people express their displeasure. However, what they don’t realise is that it can often lead to disruption in day to day lives of people. A similar incident took place in France when protestors decided to sit on major roads. But this time, the citizens being affected responded. A video, uploaded on Twitter handle Daily Loud shows drivers aggressively dragging people out of their way. “Protestors in France block major road and drivers were NOT having it," read the caption.

The video begins with a driver dragging a protestor from the middle of the road. Further into the video, he can be seen yelling at them. As the video proceeds, he is joined by more and more people and the protestors are slowly thrown out. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral and managed to gather 10,6 million views. “Lmaooo this not funny but it’s hilarious," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I don’t know why people in America don’t do this instead of just bitching."

Here are a few reactions:

Do you feel it was right on the driver’s part to do this? What is your take?

