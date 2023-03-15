There’s a thin line between bravery and foolishness. Being brave doesn’t mean you deliberately plunge into dangerous situations. And if you happen to be intoxicated, you have to be even more careful. One of the riskiest and most immediate repercussions of alcohol is drowsiness, making a person lose their rational thinking. Drunkards are often caught performing bizarre acts, especially after they lose their senses. One such viral video shows a supposedly inebriated person, walking nonchalantly towards two crocodiles.

The now-viral clip was tweeted on March 9 and has been gaining traction ever since. The loosely-translated Hindi caption of the tweet reads, “The power of country liquor." The hilarious yet equally alarming visual clip opens with a man walking on a swampy field, with swathes of water in between. The visuals appear to have been taken at a farming pasture.

Within just a few meters, two crocodiles are captured sunbathing on a mound. The man, without thinking twice, takes confident steps toward the crocs. He crosses the muddy field, stomps on the waters, and heads forward when in reality, any person would run in the opposite direction seeing the dangerous reptiles. This man, who seems to be intoxicated, approaches them quite confidently.

What amused the netizens was the fact that despite venturing so close to the crocodiles, the man escaped a possible attack. As soon as he inched closer to them, the reptiles, frightened, swiftly crawled into the pond, visibly baffled.

The viral video attracted the attention of social media users in no time, who shared their reactions. One user joked, “Kya magarmach banega re tu (How will you become a crocodile like this?)." Another quipped, “Fatni to iski chahiye thi… Lekin magar ki fat gai (The man should have been scared, instead the crocodile got frightened.)" “Magar toh nahi piya thha toh kuyn bhaag gaya? (The crocodiles were not drunk, so why did they flee?), came another sarcastic comment.

So far, the video has collected more than 46,100 views on the microblogging platform.

