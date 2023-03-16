The Internet has ample proof that when a man is intoxicated, he can do the most unexpected and bizarre things. Here is another video of a drunk man riding a bear. In the now-viral clip shared on Twitter, the man can be seen sitting on the wild bear while he has a vodka bottle and shot glass in his hands. He can’t balance himself on the bear’s back.

A few seconds into the clip, the bear is offered food even as it roars a couple of times. The man then takes the shot. The video is said to be from Russia.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

The video has left Twitterati amused. There are some hilarious reactions in the comments section. One of the users wrote, “Hey, buddy what you up to? Nothing playa chilling! Got liquor in one hand, glass in another, and grizzly bear between my legs."

Another person said, “When your riding a rabid bear you know your now trying to die in style…"

Advertisement

The third user added, “This looks fun, being blind drunk and riding a Grizzly Bear"

The video has garnered more than 1.9 million views since being uploaded. This is not the first time when a drunken man has done something this bizarre. Back in 2020, a man entered a bear enclosure in Warsaw Zoo, Poland and then picked up a fight with a wild animal. The bear can be seen walking towards the 23-old-man in the video and he then jumped into the tunnel of water and the bear also jumped into water. The two can be seen indulging in a fight.

According to reports, firefighters were called immediately to tackle the situation and rescue the man, who was reported to be inebriated. He was charged with animal cruelty and also for not wearing a face mask (mandatory in Poland) as during that time, COVID-19 was ongoing.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here