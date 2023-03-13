Harsh Goenka, the Chairperson of RPG Group, is known for sharing interesting posts on Twitter. From witty one-liners to innovative technologies, his posts continue to amuse desi users. Now, Goenka has dropped a rendition of his favourite Sufi song– Dam Mast Qalandar. This was not just another cover song but a display of cultural fusion. The highlight of the performance was the instrumental accompaniment provided to the singer by the Scottish Chamber Orchestra. Goenka seemed positively thrilled about it.

Sharing the video in a tweet, he wrote, “What’s unique about this powerful rendition of my favourite Sufi song is the accompaniment of Scottish Chamber Orchestra!"

Advertisement

The video begins with a focus on the tablas and harmoniums, then panning to give a view of the conductor of the orchestra, Clark Rundell, and the lead singer, Abi Sampa. The entire Scottish Chamber Orchestra, replete with first and second violin, viola, and cello players, is visible in the background. As the enchanting singing and melody progress, the pianist and string instrument players join in. Traditional Qawwali claps add the beats and complete the holistic experience.

People in the comments section are swooning over the unified performance. One user called it “a wonderful example of the unifying power of music. This goes directly to the heart bypassing all social, religious, etc. differences and the censor in the head. Thanks so much for sharing…"

Since being shared on Friday, the video has garnered over 84,000 views.

Advertisement

“Can you believe how much hard work must have gone behind the scenes to curate one such performance? Awesome," said another.

The clip Goenka shared was an excerpt from the group’s performance at Celtic Connections Festival held in Glasgow, Scotland, in 2022. It was presented as a part of the Orchestral Qawwali Project. This is aimed at combining Sufi poetry and Indian classical dance with orchestral arrangements.

Advertisement

You can watch the entire video here:

The piece was arranged for Orchestra by Rushil Ranjan. The melody itself was originally crafted by Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Ustad Farrukh Fateh Ali Khan. The song is a tribute to Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, a popular Sufi saint and poet.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here