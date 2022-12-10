WATCH: Elderly Man Humming 'Tum Hi Aana' on a Train is Winning Hearts

An elderly man is winning hearts on the internet. While travelling, it is not uncommon for people to kill their boredom by listening to songs. And this old man was doing the same. In the video, the senior citizen can be seen enjoying Jubin Nautiyal’s Tum Hi Aana from the film Marjaavan. The man got so engrossed in the song that he started singing along with it.

The clip shared by Twitter user Gulzar_Sahab shows the man seated on the window seat holding a bag in his lap. As the song plays in the background, the elderly man sings along and nods his head to the lyrics. The video was accompanied by a caption in Hindi. It read, “Listening to the song in the train, grandfather started singing along." The heart-touching video has amassed about one lakh views.

Twitter bombarded the comment section to express how the clip made them smile. “Have seen him at Vapi station. He himself plays the songs on his music player and sings along. Makes everyone happy around him with his singing," a user wrote.

Another one wrote, “Aapko dekh kar muje apne grandfather ki yaad aa gyi vho bhi aase hi gate the old movie song. I am missing so much and am sure I will meet them again."

A social media user said, “Great to see him so well updated with latest songs." While many others dropped heart emoticons on the post. The song is composed by Payal Dev, written by Kunaal Verma and sung by Jubin Nautiyal.

Take a look: https://twitter.com/Gulzar_sahab/status/1601221623000207360?s=20&t=JBonubGXAfU9sbNsTONb6A

