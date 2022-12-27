Watch: Elephant And Rhino Engage In Fierce Face-Off, And The Winner Is...

There is always something interesting happening in the animal kingdom. Wildlife photographers, who are dedicated to capturing the beauty and dangers of the wilderness, are always on their toes, giving viewers the best glimpses of the several happenings in the animal world. Time and again, videos about deadly fights and gruesome attacks in the wild have intrigued netizens. And one such menacing video of a fierce battle between a mighty elephant and a one-horned rhino recently went viral on social media.

The now-viral video was shared on Instagram some time back. The footage opens with a rhino and an elephant engaging in a face-off with each other before breaking into a blood-curdling battle. The rhino was the first one to initiate the attack, dashing toward the huge tusker. From the video, it seems that the rhino attempted to stop the elephant from drinking water from a nearby waterbody, highly aware of its territory. Soon, the elephant darts toward the one-horned animal like a challenged beast and pushes it with all its might.

In a feeble attempt, the rhino tries to defend itself and lurches its way up to the elephant, but it fails miserably. The gigantic elephant once again thrusts the rhino and shoves it down onto the water body. After the elephant establishes its stronghold on the rhino, the latter accepts its defeat and flees from the scene along with its baby. As soon as the incident took place, the people recording the moment broke into bouts of shock and surprise.

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, netizens were quick to flock to the comments section with their excited reactions. One user explained, “Elephant could do way more damage if it was pissed off. The elephant waited for the baby to way off so he could finish beating his mom." Another noted, “It’s. Sad. But. It’s. Nature." A third individual quipped, “Proving the elephant is individually the most powerful creature on the globe."

So far, the video has amassed over 4.2 million views and received more than 126k likes on Instagram.

What are your thoughts on this vicious face-off?

