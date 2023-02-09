The day of a rubber tapper starts early in the morning when he or she leaves for the rubber plantation to collect latex from trees. The rubber tappers need to go to their work despite the cold and varying weather conditions. Alongside performing their day-to-day tasks, they have to keep an eye out for wild animals as well. Viewers can get a good idea of the dangers in the daily life of rubber tappers by watching this clip that the Chairman of RPG Enterprises Harsh Goenka tweeted.

Business magnate Harsh Goenka recently shared a video which gave a glimpse into a “day in the life of a rubber tapper". The video shows how the plantation worker attempts to drive away the wild elephants in the background as he extracts latex from a tree. Following this, the elephant gets angry and charges his attack on the man.

In the now-viral video, the man can be seen shouting in Malayalam while waving at an elephant herd at the beginning of the video. However, the man escapes the elephant attack and sprints away as the animal approaches him.

While sharing the video, Goenka wrote in the caption, “A day in the life of a rubber tapper #Kerala #HarrisonsMalayalam #RPG." So far, the video has been viewed over 55,000 times. Goenka suggested that the clip was from Harrison Malayalam with the help of hashtags. He is a member of the RPG group, which owns acres of tea and rubber plantations in south India.

Take a look at the video that Harsh Goenka tweeted:

Here’s what Twitter users wrote while reacting to the video:

“That’s close, I reckon the big guy got upset as the family with kids is around the plantation, when with young ones elephants get aggressive I guess," expressed a Twitter user. Another user added, “What a day it might have turned out to be for the person in the video." The third user wrote, “Never run straight in front of an elephant." While another user commented, “You don’t mess around with elephants guess that guy went too far trying to be pals which the big guy didn’t like!"

