After a long and tiring day at work, all you need is some rest. While some love to hang out with their friends in the evening, others find it comforting to snuggle within their blankets and watch a film or web series, or simply scroll through social media. If you belong to the second category, then you must have come across various viral videos on Instagram or Facebook that instantly uplift your mood. Indeed, there’s no denying the fact that the internet is a hotspot of mind-boggling and amusing content. Often, we stumble upon adorable animal videos on social media that not only entertain us but also fill our hearts with lots of emotions.

If you are an animal lover, then this particular viral video of an elephant taking a bath using a water pipe will melt your heart. The now-viral clip was tweeted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on March 11. Nanda has always struck a chord with netizens with a hoard of wildlife-related videos. And this time too, he has succeeded in making us smile with this video of the elephant.

The visual clip opens with an elephant using a water pipe to take a bath. The tripund tilak on its forehead indicates that the animal is domesticated. The adorable mammal uses its trunk to get a better grip on the pipe as it continues cleaning its body. What’s impressive is the fact that the tusker appears to be quite self-sufficient. It doesn’t need the help of a human to clean itself up. The elephant next puts the pipe in its mouth, before splashing water on its back using its trunk.

“I don’t support keeping wild in confinement. But support the intelligence of elephants… marvellous creatures. Here taking a bath on his own," read the tweet of the video.

The visual footage has grabbed a lot of eyeballs with social media users flocking to the comment section to drop their reactions. One of them commented, “Aatmnirbhar!!!" Another called the tusker “super intelligent." “Ahhh so cute," lavished a third user.

So far, the viral clip has garnered more than 2,40,00 views on Twitter. What are your thoughts on this self-reliant elephant?

