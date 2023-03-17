Home » Buzz » Watch: Elephant Blocks Cars On Road, What Happens Next Will Swell Your Heart

Watch: Elephant Blocks Cars On Road, What Happens Next Will Swell Your Heart

The video was captured at Kruger National Park in South Africa.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: March 17, 2023, 11:38 IST

Delhi, India

The cars wait for the elephants to move away from the road.
On the Internet, we frequently come across elephant videos and they hardly ever fail to make us smile. The latest is a clip, shared on Facebook, in which an elephant obstructs the traffic, halting all the cars. What happens next will swell your heart. The cars wait for the elephant to move away from the road. A few seconds into the clip, another elephant crosses the road. And then the gentle giant, who had blocked the road, also moved away.

The video was captured at Kruger National Park in South Africa. The caption of the video reads, “Watch Elephant blocking cars so that other Elephants can cross the road at Kruger National Park, South Africa." Watch the heartwarming video here:

The Internet has reacted to the viral clip. Some of them shared their own experience. One of the users said, “Waw…once had the same encounter passing through Nxai Pan National Park in Botswana. Had to wait until the whole herd crosses (sic)."

Another person commented, “What a beauty! The great elephant is the crossing guard for his herd."

A third user added, “My park, my road, I rule. We had a similar experience in Kruger. I always bow to the mighty elephant if he or she chooses to cross the road."

Another one also stated, “He did this with such calm, confident Authority. Love it. They are so darned smart."

This is not the first time that elephants have won over the internet’s heart. Earlier, a video of a heartwarming display of intelligence and gentleness from a special tax-collecting elephant went viral. The gentle giant stopped a truck carrying sugarcane on its journey, eliciting a curious response from the truck driver. Rather than attacking or causing any harm, the elephant gently took a trunk full of sugarcane and began munching on it peacefully.

first published: March 17, 2023, 11:29 IST
last updated: March 17, 2023, 11:38 IST
