Watch: Epic Video of Wife-Husband, Dog-Cat And Thief-Police Chase Caught at Once

A funny video, which features a man running from his wife, a cat running from a dog and a thief running from the police — that too simultaneously on the same stretch of road — has now gone viral. The clip was shared by the Twitter account @Yoda4ever with the caption, “Too much happening in this video".

In the now-viral clip, a man sitting on the footpath suddenly starts running, as it seems his wife runs after him. This is followed by a dog, who is seen running after a cat; and in just a few moments, a policeman is also seen chasing a thief.

The video also displays the following text on top: “A man running from his wife, a cat running from a dog, and a thief running from the police". This clip has been recorded on a CCTV camera, and will make you laugh out loud with its bizarre content. Several social media users took to Twitter to share their views on the video. One social media user wrote, “… it’s the beginning of a Christopher Nolan movie. Which is also the middle, and the ending". Another social media user commented, “I could watch this on a loop. It’s like a scene from a Marx Brothers movie". One social media user also commented, “Just another day on the east side of Vegas".

This video is making huge noise on the Internet. If you haven’t seen the clip yet, go ahead and check it out now.

