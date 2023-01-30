One of the biggest Hindu festivals in India is undoubtedly Makar Sankranti. On this special occasion, we often catch glimpses of both children and adults flying kites in the sky. The blue skies are all laden with umpteen kites of various colours, shapes, and sizes. Everyone is engrossed in beating their opponent, by cutting their kite to emerge as the winner. Recently, a video of a monkey, trying to fly a kite, as if mimicking a human, has left the Internet quite amused.

The now-viral clip was dropped on Instagram on January 14, the day of Makar Sankranti. The interesting video captures the silhouette of a monkey on a roof at a distance. The monkey is seen pulling the kite strings in various directions, almost like a human as if attempting to make it fly high in the air. After a few desperate attempts, the monkey pulls down the kite and holds it in its hands. It seems to get curious and tosses and turns the kite as if trying to learn how it functions.

The textual layout embedded within the video read, “Yanha ke bandar taak patangbaazi ke shaukeen hai. (Here, the monkeys are also fond of kite flying)." The visual footage also indicates that the incident was captured somewhere in Rajasthan’s Jaipur.

As soon as the IG post started circulating on the Internet, social media users were quick to drop their reactions in the comments. “Ye sahi se ud nehi raha (It’s not flying correctly)" joked one user. “Ye India hai, yanha par kuchh bhi ho sakta hai yaha (This is India, anything can happen here)," quipped another. Many others dropped multiple laughing emojis.

So far, the video has collected more than 4.5 million views and received over 440k likes on the photo-sharing app. Did the monkey’s antics put a smile on your face too?

