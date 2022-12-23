WATCH: German Ambassador Celebrates Winter 'Dilli Style' With Chai and Matthi

The festive season is here and with it are pouring in holiday wishes. The one that has caught the attention of the Internet is from Dr. Phillip Ackermann, the German Ambassador to India. He has shared on his Twitter handle holiday wishes in full “Dilli style". While there is no snow as is common during this time of the year in Germany, Dr. Ackermann is still enjoying the Delhi winters with a cup of “chai and matthi". There is even a rickshaw in the background. He goes on to extend his best wishes to everyone in a short clip. The tweet was captioned, “No snow or Glühwein. Enjoying the winter and looking forward to the festivities full Dilli style — with chai and matthi! Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and Happy New Year 2023!" Check it out here:

Social media users also shared the German ambassador’s excitement. They tweeted their wishes for him. “Merry Christmas to you too Sir & Happy Holidays & Happy New Year 2023," a Twitter user wrote.

Another tweet read, “Merry Christmas Dr. Ackermann, and a Happy New Year!"

“Merry Christmas, Philipp! Look forward to ‘chai pe charcha’ in the coming year," a user tweeted.

Dr. Ackermann has been sharing the Christmas joy with people around Delhi. He recently shared on his Twitter a project where he engaged with the kids from Nizamuddin Basti. He shared the thoughts and gifts from kids of the German School at the Nikolaustag with kids at Hope Project in Nizamuddin Basti. He called it “a great moment to share our pre-Christmas thoughts and our presents with them."

Meanwhile, the German Consul in Bengaluru also shared one-of-its-kind holiday season wishes. Achim Burkart shared a clip on his Twitter handle with an autorickshaw driving up. One after the other, several members of the consulate hops out in Santa costumes. After an interesting game of cricket, they come together to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

What is the most interesting Holiday wishes you have seen floating around the Internet this year?

