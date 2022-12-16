Watch: Giant Snake Creeps Towards Mother-Infant Duo; What Happened Next

You might want to avoid watching this video if creepy crawlies make you uncomfortable. In the clip, a giant snake can be seen creeping up on a mother and child. They were completely unaware as the monstrous snake crept closer to them. The video was uploaded by the Snake Videos Instagram account. Over 22 million people have viewed it so far.

In the now-viral clip, a large snake can be seen moving towards them from the entry of the house. The mother was seen lying down with the baby in the hammock initially. After some time, she gets up and sits next to the infant, while she nudges the hammock. She doesn’t notice the snake until it’s just a few centimetres away. She then panics and takes her infant in her arms.

After watching this video, netizens were shocked. Not many users noticed the snake the first time. “I think I watched the video ten times before I noticed the snake since I was focusing so much on the baby. Was the infant breathing, and what else was going on? I would pass away right away," one user remarked. Another wrote “At first I thought she was sleeping on her baby. It took me 4 minutes to understand why she took time to react this way."

A similar incident happened some time ago, and that video also went viral. In the clip, a black snake entered the house and suddenly disappeared. But the family members were lucky to catch it in the end.

