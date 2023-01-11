Watch: Girl Gets Attacked By Monkeys During Her Trip; Internet Left In Splits

Before going on a trip, you visualise scenic landscapes, exotic beaches and lip-smacking cuisines. But have you ever thought of getting attacked by a monkey while on a vacation? The answer may be a “no". Similarly, this woman also had no idea she would be attacked by not one, but a group of monkeys, during her trip. An Instagram reel shows the woman fighting hard to free herself from the grip of monkeys. The woman, who can be seen dressed in a prim and proper way, luckily got no injury. The reel has been captioned, “Bandar bhaiya".

Social media users were left in splits after watching this reel. A user wrote, “Didi monkey mein phas gyi (Didi gets trapped by monkeys)". Another commented, “Are phas gyi razia (Razia gets trapped)." The humour quotient of this reel was accentuated by the song, Razia Gundo Mein Phas Gayi, which feels quite relatable to the content of the reel. The song was from the 2011-romantic comedy Thank You, written and directed by Anees Bazmee.

Similar video of a monkey attack surfaced on social media last year, in which a child, identified as two-year-old Paulina, was brutally attacked by a monkey. According to reports, the girl is reportedly a refugee from Ukraine. Reports further described that that attack took place in the Russian village of Terpigorievo, where she has been living with her parents after being given refuge by a neighbour and family friend.

The video shows Paulina climbing a ladder, when suddenly the animal appeared and bit her. After hearing the screams of the child, her parents rushed out from the home to see the most painful sight of their girl being bitten by a monkey. Despite a lot of attempts to free the girl, the ape continued to inflict injuries on the girl. Finally, they were able to save her.

According to reports, the monkey belonged to the private zoo of the owner’s house, which also consists of other wild animals like wolves and elephants.

