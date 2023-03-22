A video of a girl, who caught her boyfriend cheating red-handed, is doing rounds on the internet. In the viral clip, the man can be seen enjoying a dinner date with another girl. His life turned upside-down when his partner found that he was cheating on her. The video shows the girl beating her boyfriend on the streets. The clip is now trending on social media. In the video, the man is seen getting closer to a girl sitting beside him, while they are having dinner at a roadside eatery. Both of them can be seen enjoying their meal when a fast-moving SUV stops at the shop and a girl along with a man comes out of the vehicle.

Before the man sitting at the dinner table got the chance to understand the situation, his angry girlfriend threw the chair, poured the sauce, and spilled the served food on the table. The man standing with her tried to normalise the situation and grabbed her from behind to stop the fight.

Her furious attack on his boyfriend is now making a huge buzz on the internet. The video, without a doubt, unveils how the man’s plan for cheating on his girlfriend and going out for a dinner date turned into his worst nightmare. It still remains unclear whether the duo was married, or dating each other.

So far the video has garnered more than 3 lakh views. Social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “The guy holding her is definitely the male best friend". Another user wrote, “Gaya, khatam, Tata bye bye (He is gone. Bye)". One user also wrote, “Woh bhi toh ladke ke sath ayi hai (She also came with a guy)".

This is not the first time. Such videos often take the internet by storm and create a stride on social media. Some time back, a man was caught by his wife while making out with his girlfriend. The video of the incident was making a huge noise on social media.

