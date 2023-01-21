WATCH: Green Meteor Blazing Across Oklahoma Sky Wakes People Up With Sonic Boom

Multiple doorbell cameras have captured a celestial light ball that appears to be a meteor dropped through the night sky in Oklahoma, US. Footages shared on social media show a blazing fireball flying across the sky, reportedly waking up residents with its sonic boom that was heard in the early hours of Friday morning. Laura Mock, a Fox 23 meteorologist, took to Twitter to share a dashcam video that was taken at about 4.30 am in the morning at Fayetteville. It captured a meteor burning bright green as it moved in the sky.

Similarly, multiple residents also shared videos of the blazing fireball on social media to gain more information about it. Reportedly, some of them even said their house shook during the incident.

The doorbell camera footage of the incident is being widely circulated on social media attracting internet users from all over the world. Many have associated the incident with apt movie anecdotes. A user called it, “Optimus Prime’s return," another suggested, “I told you Hogwarts is real." One more claimed, “That’s Superman." Meanwhile, an inquisitive user asked, “Where it landed though?"

The National Weather Service in Tulsa released an official statement via Twitter on Friday morning about receiving multiple reports of the meteor and that it was a lightning detector which spotted it over Wagoner country. “We have received multiple reports this morning, including videos, of a meteor that occurred over northeast Oklahoma this morning. This was detected by the Geostationary Lightning Mapper (GLM) shown as a blue dot over Wagoner county," wrote the department.

Another report of the unusual sighting by the KOCO 5 field meteorologist Michael Armstrong revealed that the flying fireball was spotted around 3.40 am in the east of Tulsa. Followed by which, it was seen in many areas across the state including the Oklahoma City metro. The meteorologist suspected that the fireball exploded in the atmosphere which produced a sonic boom that was heard by civilians.

