Watch: Groom Fails To Lift His Bride, And Now Internet Can't Unsee The Video

Last Updated: January 03, 2023, 12:00 IST

Last Updated: January 03, 2023, 12:00 IST

A video of a groom’s failed attempt to lift his bride has recently gone viral on social media. In the clip shared on Twitter, the groom can be seen attempting to lift his bride at the behest of some people. But while trying to do so, he fell on the stage along with his bride. The caption of the post reads, “Work to the best of your ability instead of following what others say. People are waiting to make fun of your mistakes".

This 30-second clip has been shared by the Twitter account Hasna Zaroori Hai and is making huge noise on the internet. Several social media users found this clip hilarious.

The video shows a newlywed couple standing on a small round stage. As the groom tried to carry his bride in his arms, he lost his balance and both of them fell to the ground. Some people in the crowd could also be seen clicking the pictures of the couple.

This is not the first time such a clip grabbed the limelight. Earlier, a video of a groom tripping on the bride’s lehenga went viral on social media. One incident in which a groom piggybacking his bride falls on the ground also went viral on social media recently.

