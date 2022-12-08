Watch: Groom Flirts With Makeup Artist As Bride Looks On; 'Men Will Be Men,' Says Twitter

Weddings are among the most special moments of life and hence everyone wants to look their best. Here comes the role of makeup artists who put their utmost efforts to make you look extraordinary on your big day. Recently, a video of a makeup artist doing the touch-up of the groom has gone viral on social media.

The video has been shared by Delhi-based makeup artist Leena Bhushan. She has more than 800k followers on her Instagram. In the now-viral video, you can see a groom sitting in a chair and getting a touch-up. He could be seen flirting with the makeup artist in front of the bride. The young man tilts his head and says, “Hi! I will faint." After this, the makeup artist Leena Bhushan and the bride could be seen laughing over the groom’s remark.

Ever since the video has been posted on social media, it has gathered more than 650k views with a host of likes and comments. The video is making rounds on the internet and is too funny to miss.

While sharing the video on her Instagram page, makeup artist Leena Bhushan captioned the video, “This groom refused to get makeup touchup done without my hands." While the artist wrote in the video, “That’s why I don’t do makeup for grooms."

As soon as the makeup artist shared the video on her social media, several users rushed to the comment section. One user wrote, “Men will be men (With laughing emojis)". While another user commented, “This is so insulting for the bride". One user also wrote, “Well it’s toxic. Flirting is micro-cheating. “Men will be men" is such misogyny".

The makeup artist Leena Bhushan is quite famous for her exceptional makeup skills. She has worked her wonders on several brides and has made them look phenomenal.

