There is no dearth of romantic videos on the Internet. Whether it’s a man uniquely proposing to the love of his life or a groom surprising his bride with awe-worthy gestures, such romantic videos never fail to win hearts on the internet. With the advent of reels on Instagram, such mushy acts have truly received a push, making users share their romantic gestures with the world. Once again the internet has melted millions of hearts as it brings forth a video of a groom surprising his bride with a special performance. Chances are extremely high that the video will force you to do something special for your loved one too.

The groom in the viral video can be seen wooing his beautiful bride, who wasn’t aware of this performance. The man can be seen grooving on King’s viral romantic track, Maan Meri Jaan. It was captioned, “A surprise performance so good that the entire audience becomes your cheer squad. That’s Varun Jethwani beating everyone in the romantic groom solo category!" The video opens by showing the groom sitting with his bride in the audience, while the music of the much-loved song begins in the background.

The confused bride can be seen wondering what is about to happen. The moment the romantic song began, the man can be seen starting his performance by lip-syncing along. In all her amusement, the bride can be seen keeping her hands on her face, as she expresses her astonishment. As the groom gets up and goes on the stage, his surprised bride can be seen turning all red and smiling ear to ear.

While supporting her groom, the woman can be seen cheering and grooving in the audience. Several users commented and claimed that the bride is the luckiest to witness her man surprising her with such an amazing performance. One user commented, “Not every girl is so lucky." Another commented, “It’s my dream to perform like this in front of my future princess." A third user commented, “Made my day, this is so wholesome. May god bless both." So far the video has been played more than four million times and has garnered over 492 thousand likes.

