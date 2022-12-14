Watch: Groom Tries To Force-Feed Sweets To The Bride And Then...

A lot of preparations go into making weddings a memorable occasion. However, some need only a reason to ruin the joy of this moment and call it quits. And in the video which went viral recently, these people are none other than the bride and groom, who spoiled the marriage by fighting over some extremely trivial issues.

The video shows the dispute started when the groom tried to force-feed sweets to the bride. This irritated the bride, who slapped him and soon it escalated into a fight, which was difficult to stop even when guests intervened.

The hilarious video was shared on Twitter by a page named @gharkekalesh on December 12 and has garnered more than 57,000 views. The caption of this video was equally humorous, “Kalesh B/w Husband and Wife in marriage ceremony".

The humour quotient in this video was amped up with the WWE wrestling commentary playing in the background. Social media users were left in splits after watching this rib-tickling video and shared their amusing observations. A user asked if it was a wedding or a divorce.

Another user couldn’t help laughing over the situation and commented that the slaps were in perfect sync with Actor Sunny Deol’s dialogue ‘Tarikh pe Tarikh’ from the film Damini. The dialogue has acquired legendary status over the years and numerous memes have also been made on it.

A similar scuffle between bride and groom was seen in the Sitamarhi district of Bihar as well. The two engaged in a tense argument during the varmala ceremony over who is going to click pictures first. The situation took an ugly turn and people started throwing chairs at each other.

