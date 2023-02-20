Social media serves as a platform for artists to showcase their talent to a wider audience. Haven’t we seen so many people going viral for their amazing dance and singing performances? Recently, one such dance video of a group of girls from a village is doing rounds on social media. In the clip, the girls can be seen dancing to the remix of the popular song Pardesiya Yeh Sach Hai Piya. The video has amassed over 45 million views. “Chota Paket Ka Dance (Dance of the small one)," read the caption to the post.

Several social media users have commented on the viral video. One user wrote, “Superb! What a talent". Another user commented, “My Gosh! Nailed it". One user also wrote, “Splendid dance performance". Even famous personalities including Badshah, Archana Gupta and Rakhi Sawant have commented on the viral clip. Badshah wrote, “Go Girls". While Archana Gupta wrote, “Wohoooo".

The video has been shared by an Instagram user Uday Singh, who often shares dancing videos. His Instagram feed is filled with such remarkable dance clips, which often create a huge noise on the internet.

Not so long ago, he shared a dance video of a group of talented young dancers. They were seen performing the popular song Dilbar. The clip garnered a huge number of likes and started trending in a couple of hours.

The trending song Pardesiya Yeh Sach Hai Piya is originally from the film Mr Natwarlal (1979). The movie became a super hit at the box office. Directed by Rakesh Kumar, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and Ajit Khan in the leading roles. This song is composed by Rajesh Roshan, while Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar have sung the track. In the original video, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha have given a phenomenal dance performance. The remixed version was released in the 2000s. It featured Rakhi Sawant, who gained recognition in showbiz with her performance in this song.

