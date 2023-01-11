Watch: Gymnast Shoots Flaming Arrow Using Her Feet While Performing A Handstand

There is no dearth of genuine talent in the world. Since the advent of the internet, skilled individuals have got a platform to showcase their talent to the world. Many videos where one can be performing some mind-blowing feats often surface on the internet. One such video of a gymnast will leave you jaw dropped.

This video is of no ordinary archer. It showcases popular social media influencer and gymnast Orissa Kelly, who fires an arrow from the bow using her feet while performing a handstand.

British gymnast Orissa Kelly, who has a sizeable social media following, is known to perform such amazing physical feats due to her flexibility and agility. In this video, she is seen flaunting her agility on a snowy landscape, where she ignites an arrow and then loads the arrow into the bow, holds it by her feet and goes on to perform a perfect handstand. She then aims at the target board with a balloon pinned to it and uses her feet to release the arrow, which hit’s the bull’s eye. Orissa Kelly captioned the video, “The most efficient way to warm your toes."

Soon after Orissa’s video surfaced on social media, a lot of users expressed their amazement in the comments section and praised her skills. One user even went on to say that it should be the perfect way to light up the Olympic torch. It’s important to note that this feat requires years of training, and we advise not trying this yourself without proper training and supervision.

