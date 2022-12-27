WATCH: Haryana Businessman Converts His Terrace into 'Valley of Flowers'

Even though Haryana is often in the headlines for stubble burning and is said to be a major reason for air pollution, that is not the case around businessman Ram Vilas Singh’s residence. Ram Vilas has grown a ‘mini-forest’ on his terrace that keeps his house and surroundings cool in the scorching heat.

Ram Vilas converted the wide terrace on his four-storeyed house into a garden that is now home to thousands of vegetables, fruits, flowers and other plants. His 4,000 plants are potted in old plastic buckets, containers, clay pots, drums, and cement pots. He began gardening with just eight small pots some 25 years back.

Not only this, but he also has a YoutTube channel where he shares tips on gardening with more than three lakh subscribers. He also conducts online classes for over 100 students.

His garden has many varieties of plants like hibiscus, jasmine, rose, orchid, cactus, chrysanthemum, cineraria, sunflower, dahlia, petunia, and many others. This makes his plants look like a valley of flowers. He also grows vegetables like brinjal, mushroom, chilli, lemon, gourds, tomatoes, zucchini, cabbage, and beetroot and fruits like papaya, sapota, banana, guava, mango and strawberry among many others.

Check out a glimpse of his garden-

“I did not learn gardening by reading, watching videos or seeing others involved in the hobby. It’s a skill that came with practice, experience and moreover, because of my love for plants," he told Better India.

Ram Vilas Singh’s terrace garden has earned him praise and people from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and even international visitors from England and France have visited his beautiful garden.

Ram Vilas Singh grows all these plants organically by using homemade compost and fertilizers. The businessman has not monetized his produce. Instead, he is happy to share his harvest with his friends, neighbours and family. He said, “Sometimes people come and ask for certain plant saplings which are also given for free unless they are any rare plants.."

For him, his motto of gardening is self-satisfaction and happiness.

