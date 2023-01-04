WATCH: Heartwarming Video Shows Pregnant Wife Reuniting With Ukrainian Soldier

Ever since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, things have only been getting worse. A video which is currently going viral shows the reunion of a pregnant woman with her husband, who happens to be a Ukrainian soldier. The heartwarming video shows the pregnant woman heading to meet her husband. Further, she can be seen running into the arms of her partner. He can be seen wearing the military uniform. The video is very emotional and has left the netizens in complete awe.

Since the war has been started many videos and photos have been doing rounds on the internet. While some are emotional, others are heart wrenching. “Speechless," read the caption. Have a look at the video:

Advertisement

“Happiness and health to the wonderful family of the hero of Ukraine! Little angel of good fate under the peaceful sky of Ukraine!!" wrote an Instagram user. Another person commented, “It’s impossible to watch without tears. Happiness in peace to you and all ukrainians! Hello from Kharkiv."

Meanwhile, earlier, a 11-year-old boy featured in the headlines for travelling around 750 miles from his hometown in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine to Bratislava, capital of Slovakia and reunited with his family. Hassan Pisecka braved the long journey and fled his hometown after the Russian troops attacked the nuclear power in the city. Hassan’s mother, Yulia Pisetskaya, sent him away from war, after being unable to flee herself since she had to look after her sick mother. Yulia, a widower, had stayed since her own mother was immobile and was unable to flee. The boy set out on the excruciating journey with a plastic bag, a passport, and a phone number written on his hand. Hassan has now been reunited with his family of four siblings. The border officials managed to contact his family with the help of a note tied on his waist and a phone number scribbled on his hand.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here