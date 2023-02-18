Students living in hostels are aware of the struggles of

staying away from their families. But, they also tend to love their newfound

freedom and having the liberty to live life on their own terms. When you ask a

hostel dweller, what’s the one thing they miss the most about moving out from

their homes, the one common answer will be - ‘Ghar ka khana’ or home-cooked

meals. Hostel food is something that is dreaded by many first-time hostelites,

because of the below-par quality.

Recently, a woman living in a hostel has shared a glimpse of what it is like to eat hostel food. She gives the example of a paratha, which was so hard that it was barely edible. “Hostel ka khana (Hostel’s food)," tweeted the user, who claims to be a content strategist.

The hilarious video shows a woman, probably inside her hostel

premises, holding a paratha in her hands. Parathas are usually soft, having a

delectable taste of butter or ghee. But, this particular paratha served in the

hostel is so hard, that even when the woman hits it on a wooden table, it does not even bend or break.

After multiple attempts of knocking the hard paratha on the

table, the hostelite fails to break it. This is yet another grim reality of

what hostel food is actually like in many places. The now-viral clip has

garnered the attention of the Twitter users in no time and many shared hilarious

reactions.

“Raat ka ya 2 din pehle ka?" questioned one user. “Hammer

Roti, must be iron-rich," quipped a second individual. “This should instead be

used for personal safety. Should keep this in your bag and use it to cut throat

in case road pe koi tang kare toh," opined another.

Towards the end of the video, the woman can be heard heaving

an annoyed sigh as she says, “Aab isko kaise khaaye (How to eat this now)?" The

clip so far has amassed over 56,600 views on the microblogging platform.

Did you also hate your hostel food? Share your thoughts here.

