There is a phrase which says, “There is no greater joy in life than helping others." Even if you are not rewarded, you will feel your heart getting filled with a wave of satisfaction and happiness after you help someone in need. Being selfless is hence considered the core quality of a human. In this fast-paced world of skyscrapers, there are only a handful of people who take time out to lend a helping hand to those who need it. You never know how you will get rewarded for your good deed, because what you consider to be the tiniest bit of help might mean something greater to the other person. One such heartwarming video of a deer expressing its gratitude to a person, who helped the animal get untangled from a fenced wire, will melt your heart. The now-viral clip was tweeted on March 25 and has sent the Internet crying pools of happy tears. “The deer who came with his friends to thank the man who saved him," reads the tweet.

The visual footage opens with a deer, hanging halfway on a fenced wire. It can be assumed that while trying to jump to the other side of the fence, the poor animal got stuck. Soon, a man approaches the deer. Lifting the deer’s hind legs from behind, the man sets an example of kindness by freeing the horned animal to get over to the other side. Supposedly exhausted and traumatised, the deer can be seen resting on the ground, while a little boy pets it.

Cut to a new scene in the video, the same deer finds out the house of the man who helped him. The deer peeks its head from outside the window, standing on a lane, and it’s not alone. As if to say ‘thank you’, it has brought along its herd. In the concluding few seconds of the video, the herd of deer can be seen entering the man’s garage, looking at the man with their grateful doe eyes.

As soon as the video surfaced on the micro-blogging platform, netizens were quick to drop their reactions in the comments. While one of them urged, “Let’s love unconditionally. Life is a miracle," another noted, “Goodness does not go unrequited in life. Goodness always brings goodness to us. Goodness is rewarded without expecting anything in return." “Good and conscientious people will save this world," commented a third individual.

So far, the lovely viral video has amassed over 6.1 million views on Twitter.

