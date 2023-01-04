Watch: How To Pull a Broken Bulb Out Of Socket Using Plastic Bottle

Social media is full of videos showing tips and tricks that can help us in our everyday chores at home. From construction problems to plumbing to electrical issues, our houses need maintenance and changes on a regular basis. One problem that people often face is taking a broken bulb out of a socket. While people often use a plier to do so, a video showing a plastic bottle being used to easily and safely do the same has gone viral on Twitter.

“HOW TO remove a broken light bulb safely," read the caption of the video.

The video opens with the camera panning at a broken bulb in a socket. The demonstrator in the video first tries to remove the bulb from its socket using a plier but fails to do so, creating more mess. He takes a plastic bottle and removes its cap. The man heats the bottle’s mouth and partially melts it with the help of a lighter. He then immediately takes it to the broken bulb and fixes it on the circumference of the bulb’s connector. After letting the bottle cool down so that the plastic can properly stick to the circumference, he takes the broken bulb out of the socket, similar to how you would do it with an undamaged bulb.

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 40 thousand views and more than 700 likes on Twitter. People, in the comments section, discussed the video and one even wrote down the steps for carrying out the same procedure using a potato instead of a plastic bottle.

The user wrote, “1) cut potato in half 2) push potato onto broken bulb 3) unscrew using potato handle 4) eat non-glassy potato half"

Another user commented, “But, just turn off the power first and then use some tool to pull out the broken bulb."

A third user gushed, “Saving this trick!"

What are your thoughts on this easy yet effective DIY trick?

