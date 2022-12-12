WATCH: IAS Officer Names His Favourite Teacher, Can You Guess Who it is?

We all have that one teacher that we hold in high regard since they helped shape our life and pave the way for our achievement. They might have assisted us in a variety of ways to enhance our personalities and decisions in life. Given that learning is a continuous process that never ends, a student may have a favourite teacher at any point in life.

Awanish Sharan, an IAS official, does indeed have a favourite teacher who has tremendously touched his life and mentored him through every step of his journey. Do you have any ideas about who this could be? On his Twitter account, he posts a video in which he answers our question and discloses that his favourite teacher is none other than his mother.

Advertisement

Awanish Sharan shared the video on Twitter with the caption “My Favourite Teacher." Along with the caption, he added a heart-shaped emoticon. The snippet shared from a show begins with a student inquiring about her professor’s favourite teacher. In response, the teacher said, “Maa (mother)." As the video progresses on, he emphasises that a mother is the best teacher a child can have since she can impart knowledge about everything to her child, especially morality and ethics.

Mothers are indeed the teachers who are not constrained by a curriculum or subject in terms of what they can or cannot teach. The video continues by outlining the duties a mother performs to mould her children. Mothers are described as a “walking talking university" by the teacher in the video. The teacher concludes by asserting that “Maa," “Maatrubhasha" (mother tongue), and “Maatruboomi" (mother land)—all of which derive from the word “Maa"—are the greatest things in the world, highlighting the significance of Maa.

Advertisement

The video has about 5,400 likes and more than 1 lakh views since it was shared yesterday. It has also garnered multiple comments.

“Excellent, so touching and true," one user commented.

Another wrote, “Yes. My maa also teach me all good things." https://twitter.com/siyachakrabort5/status/1601841855049609217?s=61&t=B94gOn_2zJcccm_mKXD2Bg

“How very true," shared a third with a folded hand emoticon. https://twitter.com/rrpillarisetti/status/1601895502026772486?s=61&t=B94gOn_2zJcccm_mKXD2Bg

Advertisement

Mothers are the most valuable friends, philosophers, and guides that children can ask for.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here