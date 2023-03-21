Shows like Tom & Jerry had been an integral part of our childhood. Cat and mouse chases were portrayed in these shows in a funny and entertaining manner that kept us glued to the TV screens as kids. But these cartoons always followed the format of a cat chasing a mouse. However, a funny video of a reversed scenario has gone viral on Twitter.

The footage starts with the videographer moving towards a room where the cat and the mouse are present. Then the mouse suddenly starts chasing the cat without any fear of being eaten and the cat, instead of attacking the mouse, runs away from the rodent in fear.

The cat exits the room but the mouse doesn’t stop chasing it. It clings to one of the cat’s hind legs towards the end of the video after which the cat frees itself. Shared by Dr Showkat Shah with the text, “Have you ever seen a mouse chasing a cat!!!!", the video has gathered over 3.4 thousand views and the tweet itself has close to 7 thousand views.

People in the comments discussed how humorous the footage was.

A user commented, “It’s the same as when sometimes Jerry chases Tom, in Tom & Jerry."

Another user wrote, “So strange anything can happen in this generation."

Others called it unique and some even reacted with laughing emojis to show how funny they found the video. Several such videos can be found on social media that show us a humorous altercation between animals. Sometimes these events feature pets and domesticated animals while other videos showcase larger wild animals doing something similar.

Dr Showkat also often shares videos of animals helping humans or other animals that are heartwarming to watch. One of the videos shared by him on March 15 shows a dog looking up towards a tree while its pet parent is busy on his phone. When the dog realises that a branch is going to fall on its owner’s head, it pushes the owner aside and saves him.

