Remember the 2011 film Rise of the Planet of the Apes where a troop of apes attacks a city to revolt against mankind? With James Franco and Friedo Pinto in the lead, this sci-fi action film portrayed a grim scenario where apes, known to be an intelligent species, decide to take revenge against humans for the torture, injustice and painful experiments they were subjected to. Something similar happened in this particular video. A group of monkeys was captured surrounding a building from all sides as if it were a form of attack.

The now-viral clip was shared on Instagram on January 24 and has been gaining momentum ever since. It presents a scary sight where lots and lots of monkeys are seen climbing on a two-story residence. Some hang from the wired window, others sit on the terrace, and many are seen walking and sliding on top of the house gate.

The monkeys appear to attack the house as they encircle the entire premises, climbing along the walls. A man inside the house tries to scare the mammals and shoo them away. However, his efforts prove to be futile as the monkeys just don’t seem to budge from the spot.

The video has attracted the attention of social media users, who marked their presence in the comments with their multiple reactions. One user joked, “My friends when I open a chips packet in class." “Money kingdom," quipped a second. “I would be so scared" admitted another netizen. “This earth is not for humans," chimed in another amused user.

So far, the video has amassed over 20.5 million views, accompanied by over 562k likes on Instagram.

Although in the video no one is harmed, monkey attacks can prove to be fatal in some situations. Earlier, India Today reported that a man fell to his death from a terrace after a pack of monkeys charged at him. The unfortunate incident happened in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad.

The 40-year-old man, identified as Ashish Jain, climbed onto the second floor of his house when the group of monkeys sitting there went berserk and launched at the poor man. Trying to distract and push them away, Ashish tripped and fell from the second floor, leading to his death. Although he was rushed to the hospital for treatment, he succumbed to his injuries later.

