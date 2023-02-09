With the advent of digital media, one gets to experience everything with just a click. We have watched so many wildlife-related videos and they often take social media by storm. We also get to watch the heartbreaking moments of animals fighting and hurting each other. But recently, this clip of a deer following a leopard in the night glare is going viral.

The viral video has been posted by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra. In the video, you can spot the leopard and deer walking together peacefully. In contrast to the leopard’s usual behaviour, the video gave a glimpse of a forest hunter and his prey together. Moments after the video was shared online, several people started questioning their relationship.

While sharing the video on social media, the IPS officer wrote in the caption, “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai??? #WrongAnswersOnly". So far, the video has garnered 230.8K views. Soon after the video was posted online, several social media users rushed to the comment section to share their views on the viral video.

Watch the video here

One social media user wrote, “Ye Rishta ko Gehri Dosti kehte Hai." Another user commented, “Election time." The third user commented, “Coalition government." The fourth user wrote, “They are travelling in the night to escape from the jungle police i.e. lion. Nothing unusual."

The video, shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, raised several questions. The video amazed the audience and became a point of discussion on social media. In the video, first, you can spot a leopard and then after a few seconds, you can see the deer enter the frame. From the video, the animals seem to be inside a jungle.

