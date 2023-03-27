The Internet has no dearth of mind-binding and amusing animal videos that make our hearts swell or make us laugh out loud. Often, we stumble upon adorable animal videos on social media that not only entertain us but also fill our hearts with lots of emotions. Elephants are loved by humans and probably that is the reason their videos are making buzz on the internet. These gentle giants never fail to win people’s hearts. Now, another video that shows a mama elephant and her two adorable twins is making rounds on social media .

The clip has been shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter and has been captured in northeast India. It opens with two safari cars with tourists waiting at the elephant corridor.

In the next second, a baby elephant can be seen crossing the road followed by its sibling who needed a little help from their mama. She can be seen helping it a little to climb the route. The video concluded with them slowly crossing the road.

The IFS officer also shared an interesting fact about the elephants — which makes this video more incredible. He tweeted, “Less than 1 per cent of elephant births happens to be twins. And that makes this incredible. From NE (North-East) India."

Watch the video here:

The micro-blogging site users are amazed by the beautiful video. One of the users said, “More than a year and a half of Gestation period, and now twins. That is one super mom. Thanks for sharing the video Susanta ji."

Another user added, “What a sight!"

A Third person commented, “How cute… Wow… How gently the mom nudges her babies… her love warms your heart… never knew that elephants having more than one calf was such a rarity… Thank you so much for sharing this awesome video."

The video has garnered around 22,100 views since it has been uploaded.

According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the miracle twins are Asian elephants and are an endangered species found throughout south and Southeast Asia. The species’ population has declined mainly due to habitat fragmentation, human-elephant conflict, and poaching.

